CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan To Star In David Dhawan's Adaptation Of 'Coolie No 1'

Meet The New Jodi

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, while Varun Dhawan will step into Govinda's shoes, Sara Ali Khan will reprise Karisma Kapoor's role in this new film.

This Person Confirmed The News

Writer-director Farhad Samji told the daily that he is penning the dialogues for the film and Varun has reportedly begun to prep for dialogues months ahead of the film.

There Is Still Some Time For The Film To Go On Floors

Farhad told Mirror, "It is a boon for any writer to work with a dedicated actor like Varun. I narrated the dialogue draft to him recently and he immediately asked me for a copy, so he could rehearse his lines even though there is still time for the film to go on the floors.

I am looking forward to teaming up with Sara for the second time."

Varun-Sara's Film Is Not A Sequel Or Remake Of Coolie No 1

The writer-director clarified to the daily that this film isn't a remake or a sequel but "an adaptation in a new format." Without revealing much about the film's plot, he said this Varun-Sara starrer will have "plenty of humour and colour, larger-than-life songs" and will be helmed on a "lavish scale".