      Varun Dhawan Bags His First Biopic; To Play Arun Kheterpal In Sriram Raghavan's Next!

      Varun Dhawan took everyone by surprise when he explored a dark character in Sriram Raghavan's revenge thriller 'Badlapur'. The actor is now all set to reunite with the filmmaker after four years for a biopic on Param Vir Chakra holder, second lieutenant Arun Kheterpal.

      The 'Judwaa 2' actor said in an official statement, "Playing a soldier has always been my dream. After I heard Arun Khetrapal's story I was honestly shocked that this could actually happen! I understood why Dinoo and Sriram were so passionate about it. And after I met Aruns brother Mukesh Khetarpal I was moved, I too have a brother and I can't fathom what he must have gone through. This is a story which needs to be told and it's a responsibility for us to tell it correctly.This is the most important film of my career and I'm so excited to start work with Sriram again. I hope all Indians will feel proud once they hear this story." (sic)

      Varun even took to his Twitter handle to express his excitement about playing a soldier on the big screen and tweeted, "Thank you to all my fans, my teachers and to all the brave hearts at the border

      His next tweet read, "Happy birthday 2/lt #ArunKhetarpal.It was always my dream to play a soldier of INDIA. #SriramRaghavan cant wait to bring on screen the spectacular tale of 2/LT #ArunKhetarpal. Produced by #DineshVijan. Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #Poonahorse." (sic)

      Director Sriram Raghavan further added, "The courage of 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal during the 1971 Battle of Basantar is well known. I was a kid during the '71 war but remember pasting black paper on windows during blackouts. So when Dinoo (producer Dinesh Vijan) asked me to make a film around the subject, I found it daunting initially. Movies set in wartime have always moved me, forced me to reconsider. This is a solid story told over two generations of soldiers. We hope we can do justice to it." (sic)

      Well, we just can't wait to see Varun Dhawan in this new avatar. On the film front, the actor is currently busy shooting for his father David Dhawan's upcoming remake of 'Coolie No 1'. The film stars Sara Ali Khan as his leading lady.

