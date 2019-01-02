 »   »   »  Varun Dhawan Snapped With Girlfriend At Airport; Kangana Ranaut’s Boss Airport Look: See Picture!

Varun Dhawan And His Childhood Sweetheart

Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were snapped at the airport today. The lovebirds were all smiles at the airport. Varun looked handsome in a black zip-up hoodie and white pants, whereas Natasha was wearing a plaid crop top and black palazzos. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts and have been dating for over a decade now. A few months ago, Varun confirmed that he does have marriage plans in his mind although he doesn't know when.

Varun And Natasha Have Been Dating For Over Ten Years

"I have someone, who isn't with me just because I'm an actor. It's amazing to have someone like that in your life. We bond over each other and that's the main thing. We've known each other for too long, so the connection is deep. It's like family. It's always been so," Varun had once said about Natasha. On the work front, Varun is working on Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank.

Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Boss Woman

Kangana Ranaut always looks spot on when she is at the airport and jetting off or landing from somewhere. This evening, Kangana was rocking a pin-striped black pantsuit with a white cami. She finished up her look with a pair off sunglasses with just upped the oomph factor. Kangana's fashion choices are always interesting.

Kangana Is All Set For The Release Of Manikarnika

On the work front, Kangana is all set for the release of her movie, Manikarnika. The movie is about based on the life of warrior queen Jhansi of Rani. Kangana will be seen playing the titular role in it. Excited about the movie being presented to audiences, "We are really looking forward to showing the essence of Manikarnika's life through glimpses of the film, and eventually the story of the film which is our hero." Kangana also stepped into the shoes of a director for this movie, and seemed to really love this part of film-making. Manikarnika will have a Republic Day release on January 25, 2019.