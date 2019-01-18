English
    Varun Dhawan Spotted Posing For Selfies With Fans After Wrapping Kalank’s Shoot

    Varun Dhawan, who had been a busy the past few months, flying here and there shooting for Kalank, has announced that the film shooting has been wrapped. Varun took to Instagram to share that his shooting for Abhishek Varman's Kalank was wrapped on January 17th, 2019. Today, Varun got papped after he was seen heading out of a famous salon. He was snapped taking selfies with his fans.

    Varun & Director Remo D'Souza Snapped

    Varun Dhawan was snapped heading out of Hakim Aalim's salon on Friday evening. Varun was snapped with choreographer and director Remo D'Souza. Varun looked handsome in a white kurta pyjama set whereas Remo was in a sporty, casual attire. Varun and Remo smiled for the cameras. Varun will be starring in the third installment of Remo's Any Body Can Dance, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

    Varun Poses For Selfies With Fans

    Varun was approached by fans as he headed to his car. The actor is not one to refuse fans pictures. So he posed for some selfies with them.

    And That's A Wrap!

    Taking to Instagram to share that he had wrapped his shoot for Abhishek Varman's Kalank, Varun shared this photo of him with his co-star Alia Bhatt, and captioned it, "Wrapped @abhivarman motion picture #KALANK last night. It's my 4 th film with @aliaabhatt wow and it always feels like it's new. She's amazing in the film but one thing she's done great is run very well and I'm proud of her lol. She knws she's my favourite but Shanaya,Kavya, Vaidehi and .... wait for it u guys are gonna be as blown away as I was by her.All our fans we work dam hard just to make sure we don't let u down and hope we dont. First time working with Adi,sona,madhuri maam and Sanju sir has been top class. This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also @karanjohar and #sajidsir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role #kalank."

    Can't Wait For Kalank!

    Kalank is going to be a period film produced by Karan Johar, and it has a huge star cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Khemu, and Aditya Roy Kapur, apart from Varun and Alia in the lead roles. It is scheduled for release on April 19, 2019. Varun's previous film, Sui Dhaaga was a critical as well as commercial success. He starred alongside Anushka Sharma in it.

    Read more about: varun dhawan kalank remo dsouza
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 22:31 [IST]
