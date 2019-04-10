Varun Dhawan Takes PANGA With Kangana Ranaut; Says Her Nepotism War With Karan Is A Time Pass!

English
    In the last couple of months, Kangana Ranaut has taken several digs on Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. And now, it seems Varun Dhawan might be her next target. Why, you ask? Well, the actor has openly taken a 'panga' with the actress, while commenting on her 'nepotism' war with Karan Johar and we have a strong feeling that his remarks won't go down well with Kangana!

    Varun On Controversies Happening Around The Film

    "Controversies keep happening nowadays before the release of every movie. My film Judwaa 2 had also gone through it.

    I think the way Kangana stood for herself when her film Manikarnika was mired in a controversy, I really liked it. I think the kind of courage that Kangana showed, was the best," said Varun, while speaking to Navbharat Times.

    Varun Reacts To Karan-Kangana's Cold War

    "I am not talking about the dispute with Kangana and Karan Johar here. The war (about nepotism) between Karan and Kangana is just a time pass, it is a different thing.

    Say Whaattt?

    "And I am actually enjoying whatever that is happening between Kangana and Karan, it is not their personal dispute," added Varun.

    Not So Long Ago, Varun Was Trolled For Mocking At Kangana

    In 2017, at IIFA Awards, Varun was slammed on the various social media platforms for taking a nepotism dig at Kangana along with Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar.

    Later, after being trolled, Varun tweeted an apology and expressed regret over the said act without mentioning Kangana's name in it.

    Varun On The Work Front

    On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Kalank. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

