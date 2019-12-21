    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Varun Dhawan On Sara Ali Khan: We Get Mad When We’re Together

      Varun Dhawan is all praises for his Coolie No. 1 co-star, Sara Ali Khan and says that she is a wonderful co-star. "Sara is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met. We get mad when we are together!" said Varun, while interacting with the media at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019.

      Varun further added, "Only today, Sara and I woke up at 6 in the morning because we had to shoot for Coolie No. 1 in Karjat. So, we have reached here after three hours of drive. And after finishing this commitment, tomorrow we will head to the studios for a 7am-shift."

      At the same event, Varun also spoke about his first failure as an actor. While referring to Kalank, the Badlapur actor said that he thinks ups and downs are a part of life and he learns from it.

      "It was my first failure as an actor. Now, I have put all my positive energies into Street Dancer 3D. It's my second film with Remo (D'Souza) sir and Shraddha Kapoor after ABCD 2."

      Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D also casts Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 24.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 21:40 [IST]
