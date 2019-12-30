Varun Dhawan To Romance Janhvi Kapoor In Mr. Lele

Mr. Lele, the upcoming Varun Dhawan movie is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Bollywood in 2020. As per the latest reports, Varun Dhawan is all set to romance young actress Janhvi Kapoor in the movie, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi Kapoor was offered the project after Kiara Advani, who was the original choice for the role exited the project citing date issues. Mr. Lele will mark the Ghost Stories actress's first onscreen collaboration with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi has earlier teamed up with director Shashank Khaitan, for her debut film Dhadak, which was a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

If the reports are to be believed, Mr. Lele, which is said to be a two-heroine project will feature Bhumi Pednekar as the second female lead. However, the team is yet to make an official confirmation upon the reports. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to have an official launch and announce the star cast very soon.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is the new busy bee of Bollywood, has some promising projects in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in the upcoming movie Ghost Stories, which will be premiered in Netflix on January 1, 2020. Janhvi is playing the lead role in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar in the movie, which is a horror anthology.

The Dhadak actress is also playing the titular role in the upcoming Gunjan Saxena biopic, which has been titled as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi Kapoor has signed a few more promising projects, including the upcoming Rajkummar Rao starrer Rooh Afza and Dostana 2. She is also making her Telugu debut with the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is all set to release his much-awaited project Street Dancer 3D, which is directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza on January 24, 2020. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Coolie No. 1, which is directed by his father David Dhawan.

Also Read:

Janhvi Kapoor On 'Ghost Stories': Reveals Why She Said "Yes" To Work With Zoya Akhtar!

Janhvi Kapoor Announces Gunjan Saxena Wrap With BTS Pictures: 'I've Been Blessed'