Varun Dhawan To Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood Celebs Express Anger Over Aarey Colony Trees Being Razed

After authorities began cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Bollywood celebrities expressed their opposition on social media. Hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions against the move, the authorities have been ordered to cut down trees for a metro car shed.

Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, "Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai."

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who had even joined in a protest in Mumbai to oppose the move (pictured above), took to Instagram, and posted a screengrab of news articles which pressed on the importance of keeping the trees from being razed.

The decision to cut down the trees was taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority. According to the authority, 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest were to be cut down in order to make the metro car shed.

UN Goodwill Ambassador and actor Dia Mirza tweeted, "400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can't you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing."

Richa Chadda, a self-confessed environmental lover, wrote on Twitter, "Why were trees cut in the dead of the night? Who gets rich(er) because of this metro car shed? Everything about this is shady from the get-go, including how the first signatures for the tree felling were obtained."

Actor Varun Dhawan stated that the decision was heartbreaking.

Sidharth Malhotra mentioned that it was a terrible news. He tagged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his tweet.

Political leaders, locals and environmental activists have been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station.