    Varun Dhawan Wishes Dad David Dhawan Happy Birthday, Shares Picture From Coolie No.1 Sets!

    It is comedy film director, David Dhawan's birthday today, and Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to wish his dad with the most adorable post. Varun shared a picture of the two from the sets of Coolie No. 1, which they are both currently working on. Check it out!

    Posting this photo of him and his dad, Varun wrote, "Happy birthday papa mere no 1 director. Kaam chalu hai bhai log. Coolie number 1." (sic). Varun can be seen in his costume for the movie while David has wrapped his arms lovingly around his son.

    Coolie No. 1 is going to be a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. This will be the father-son duo's fourth collaboration together.

    Varun had made fans super excited when he had broken the news about this 90s hit film remake. While many had wondered who was going to be the female lead opposite Varun, fans were very happy to hear that it is Sara Ali Khan, as the two have not been seen on the big screen together yet. The original starred Govinda and Karishma Kapoor as the leads.

    Talking about the film in an interview, Varun had said, "Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched it, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It's a family film. It's one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay done by brilliant actors then. We are adopting it, it's not a remake. I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That's why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one, who knows the sur for this kind of film."

    The film is scheduled to be released in 2020.

