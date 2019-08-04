Veena Malik’s Distasteful Tweet Against Indian Army Makes Indian Twitter Users Angry!

The current border security situation in Kashmir is critical due to attempts being made by Pakistan Army to cross over into Indian border. This is being combated by massive security build up within the state. The Indian Army has foiled an attempt by the Pakistani Border Action Team to infiltrate the country in the Keran Sector, Jammu & Kashmir on the night of July 31. In the midst of this, Pakistani actress Veena Malik has tweeted distastefully against the Indian army, which has made Indian Twitter users angry.

Pakistani actress Veena Malik, who is a former contestant on Bigg Boss, took to her Twitter to show anti-Indian army sentiments, while the latter is going all in to foil attempts by Pakistani infiltrators trying to cross the border and launch an attack on Indian soil. The actress posted a picture of herself showing her middle-fin**r, and captioned it, "To The Indian Brutality In Kashmir #IndianarmyinKashmir #indianArmy" (sic). Many Indian Twitterati are slamming the actress for her tweet.

One person tweeted in response, "That is exactly what indian army did to your so called BAT SOLDIERS..." (sic)

That is exactly what indian army did to your so called BAT SOLDIERS... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — राशि आनंद 🇮🇳 R.K. (@Alpharebellious) August 4, 2019

Another person, confused by what exactly Veena Maliks is referring to, tweeted," I didn't get it? To Indian brutality what? Swara Bhaskar? Thoda clear bolo" (sic)

I didn't get it?



To Indian brutality what? Swara Bhaskar?



Thoda clear bolo😂 — RiseOfBurnol (@RiseofBurnol) August 4, 2019

"Yeah....7 BAT members dispatched to meet 72 HOORS in Jannat.....seems she is @iVeenaKhan welcoming those 7 cowards," tweeted another user.

Yeah....7 BAT members dispatched to meet 72 HOORS in Jannat.....seems she is @iVeenaKhan welcoming those 7 cowards — Pradeep Shrivastava (@Pradeeppuddy19) August 4, 2019

"Look at your face in the mirror and then comment on the most skilled army in the world," wrote another user.

Look at your face in the mirror and then comment on the most skilled army in the world.🖕 — Shruti Tandon (@shruttitandon) August 4, 2019

Veena is known for her controversial tweets. In the past, when Wing Commander Abhinandan was taken into custody by the Pakistani army, she had distastefully tweeted, "Leave Everything....!!! I never seen this style of Mostache Before." (sic) This too had garnered angry reaction from Indian Twitterati.

