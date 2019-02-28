English
    Disgusting: Veena Malik MOCKS IAF Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Swara Bhaskar GIVES IT BACK!

    As sad and disgusting as it might sound, Pakistani actress Veena Malik, whom Bollywood had opened its arms wide open to her a few years back, is spewing venom against India and mocking captured IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Twitter. Her dig at our armed forces and country was not taken lightly by Swara Bhaskar and she gave it back to the actress, who in reality ran away from Pakistan a few years ago fearing her own persecution.

    Veena Malika Mocks IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

    Pakistani actress, who is currently living in Dubai with her husband and child took a dig at the braveheart IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

    Swara Bhaskar Gives It Back To Veena Malik

    "Veena ji.. Shame on you and your sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious and dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in your army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing for peace #sick," slammed Swara Bhaskar on Veena Malik's disgusting tweet.

    Veena Malik Is Known For Being Inconsistent

    Isn't it ironic that Veena Malik is all praises for Pakistan all of a sudden? The very same country of her birth that she had to run away from the fear of persecution!

    The Nation Stands With IAF Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

    The whole of India stands firmly with IAF Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and we hope, pray and wish that he's sent back to India safely.

    Read more about: veena malik swara bhaskar
