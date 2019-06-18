Veena Malik-Sania Mirza's UGLY Twitter Spat: Actress Questions Tennis Star's Parenting Post Pak Loss

Veena's Tweet To Sania

The actress wrote, "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?"

Sania Hit Back At Veena For Questioning Her Parenting Skills

Veena's tweet didn't go down well with Sania who lashed out, "Veena, I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it's any of your or the rest of the world's business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does. I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher".

Things Got Ugly When Sania Dragged Veena's Scandalous Magazine Cover In The Conversation

The tennis star wrote, "To know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. & thirdly and very importantly if I were you I would be more worried about ur kids seeing the 'not so decent' magazine cover u have done...you know it could be 'hazardous' right? But thank you so so much for being worried. truly means a lot."

Sania Later Reframed That Tweet

"To know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot."

Veena Malik Lashed Out At Sania

In a series of tweets, she wrote, "Okay so this Happened. First, she tweeted then deleted that tweet right away and blocked me. I mentioned my concerns in a very civilised, calm & composed manner. It could have been a healthy debate.

Also your tweet shows that me being worried for my country and cricket team has triggered you so much. Thank you for opening up to the world and showing your true colors! Dearest Bhabhi, Attacking someone personally and reaching new heights of being low will not take you anywhere. Love, Veena Malik."

Later, Sania Mirza Announced That She Is Taking A Break From Twitter

'Twitter cracks me up.. and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..peace out guys... it's break time'.