Veena Malik Says Pakistani Army Put A Chip Inside Abhinandan Varthaman's Body, Calls Him 'A Pigeon'

Told You Guys...!!!

Chip successfully installed...!!!

That look On His face Says All😎✌️

That He is our pigeon NOW🐦#AbhinandanReturns pic.twitter.com/ocVrhlDLYp — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) March 2, 2019

Veena Malik On Abhinandan Varthaman

As sad and disgusting as it might sound, Veena Malik is constantly attacking the Indian armed forces on her Twitter handle.

Veena Malik - A Social Media Bully

Veena Malik's cheap shots against India is nothing but social media bullying. Twitter must take strict action against her for speading negativity and hate towards our country and its people.

The Strange Case Of Veena Malik

It's funny yet surprising to see Veena Malik praise Pakistan this much, while the fact is that she ran away from the country in the fear of persecution a few years ago. She's now in Dubai with her husband and child.

Swara Bhaskar Had Slammed Veena Malik For Her Cheap Tweets

"Veena ji.. Shame on you and your sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious and dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in your army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing for peace #sick," slammed Swara Bhaskar on Veena Malik's disgusting tweet.