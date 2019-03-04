English
    Veena Malik Says Pakistani Army Put A Chip Inside Abhinandan Varthaman's Body, Calls Him 'A Pigeon'

    By
    |

    Pakistani actress Veena Malik is spewing venom against the Indian armed forces since the Pulwama terror attacks and has gone full throttle against Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. At first, she made shameful and disgusting statements against him on Twitter and lauded his capture. Now that he's been released and sent back to India, Veena Malik claims that Pakistani army has installed chips inside his body so they can track his movements and know secret army details. She also called Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as "our pigeon".

    Veena Malik On Abhinandan Varthaman

    As sad and disgusting as it might sound, Veena Malik is constantly attacking the Indian armed forces on her Twitter handle.

    Veena Malik - A Social Media Bully

    Veena Malik's cheap shots against India is nothing but social media bullying. Twitter must take strict action against her for speading negativity and hate towards our country and its people.

    The Strange Case Of Veena Malik

    It's funny yet surprising to see Veena Malik praise Pakistan this much, while the fact is that she ran away from the country in the fear of persecution a few years ago. She's now in Dubai with her husband and child.

    Swara Bhaskar Had Slammed Veena Malik For Her Cheap Tweets

    "Veena ji.. Shame on you and your sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious and dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in your army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing for peace #sick," slammed Swara Bhaskar on Veena Malik's disgusting tweet.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

