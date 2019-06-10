English
    Girish Karnad Passes Away: Celebs and Twitterati Offer Condolences

    By
    |
    Girish Karnad passes away At 81 | FilmiBeat

    Here's some heartbreaking news! Jnanpith award winning playwright, actor and director Girish Karnad passed away at his residence in Bengaluru early Monday morning at the age of 81. The actor was conferred the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India and has won four Filmfare Awards, of which three are Filmfare Award for Best Director - Kannada and the fourth a Filmfare Best Screenplay Award.

    The actor worked predominately down the South and also in Bollywood films. Girish was a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, where he wrote his first play - the critically-acclaimed "Yayati" in 1961. Speaking about Bollywood, he worked in films like Nishaant, Manthan, Pukar, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

    gkk

    As soon as the news of demise broke, several took to their Twitter handle to express their grief and condolences. Author Amitav Ghosh wrote: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad - a great writer and a very important public voice. Thoughts are with @rkarnad and his family.

    Shruti Haasan tweeted, "May you rest in peace Girish Karnad sir. Your talent humour and sharp intellect will be missed :(."

    Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "A playwright, filmmaker, actor , thinker, scholar and literary giant . Goodbye good sir !! And thank you #GirishKarnad 1938-2019."

    "My mentor..my Girish uncle💚💚💚 I'm ever grateful to you for giving me my first film - Cheluvi..no thank you is enough for the amount of sanskar and love you showered on me! Your values are always always with me🌸prayers🙏 strength to Saras aunty,Radha,Raghu💕 #RIP #GirishKarnad," wrote Sonali Kulkarni.

    Sonam Kapoor tweeted, "Rest in peace. I loved his work. ☹️."

    We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family!

