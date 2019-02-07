Veteran Actor Shatrughan Sinha Reportedly Mocks The MeToo Movement

The MeToo Movement has taken the entertainment industry by storm. Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss last year opened up the floodgates of many more allegations against different people in the industry. Many women felt like they finally had the platform and the environment to be heard of the harassment and abuse they have had to endure in the Hindi film industry. The Movement has led to a sort of much required cleansing of the inside culture of Bollywood, and has led many to reflect on the industry's reality for women.

But veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha allegedly trivialized the Movement while speaking at an event recently. According to a Pinkvilla report, Shatrugan Sinha said, "I consider myself very lucky that in today's time even after several instances, my name did not pop up in Me Too movement. That's why I always obey my wife or make her my shield when I step out of the house."

This comment did not go down well with many who called him out for making a mockery of the Movement. When the actor was asked to comment on that, he said, "Well, it should be taken in a lighter spirit."

When Shatrughan Sinha was asked what he thought of the MeToo Movement last year, he had said, "What happened to innocent until proven guilty? I am all for the MeToo movement, never in my 40-year career have I misbehaved with any woman. I treat every lady with the utmost respect. Having said that, I think this MeToo campaign is being blown out of all proportion."

What do you think of Shatrughan Sinha's statements? Let us know in the comments below.

MOST READ: Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Head Out For Lunch; Janhvi Steps Out In Ethnic Wear