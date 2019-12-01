Veteran Actress Dimple Kapadia’s Mother Betty Kapadia Passes Away At 80

According to various media reports, Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia passed away on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at night. The octogenarian had been admitted to a private hospital since November 14 in Khar, Mumbai. According to a report by TOI, Betty who was 80, had been suffering from respiratory issues and was in the ICU for the last couple of days.

Post the circulation of the news, the media spotted Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna exiting the hospital along with twinkle’s cousin Karan Kapadia.

A few weeks ago, there were rumours swirling in the media that Dimple Kapadia was unwell as she was spotted with son in law Akshay Kumar in a hospital. But the actress had cleared the rumours by stating "I am alive and kicking. It's my mother who has been hospitalized. I don't want to talk about it. My mother is doing fine. She is better now. I need all the prayers and best wishes."

Also, a while back, the Kapadia clan was seen celebrating Betty Kapadia's 80th birthday in Lonavala. Betty’s granddaughter Twinkle Khanna had shared some pictures from the get together on social media. The caption read “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.”

May her soul rest in peace!