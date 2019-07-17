English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Veteran Bengali Actor Swarup Dutta Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest In Kolkata

    By Pti
    |

    Veteran Bengali actor Swarup Dutta, best known for his versatile roles in films of the 1960s and 1970s, died at a city hospital on Wednesday, family members said.

    Dutta, who was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after becoming senseless at home, died at 6.10 am. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time.

    swraup

    He was 78 and survived by wife and son. His son, Sharan Dutta, is also an actor.

    The actor had got his first break in Tapan Sinha's 'Apanjan' (1968). The film was set against the political turmoil in West Bengal in the 1960s.

    Dutta, who was inspired by Utpal Dutt during his school days in south Kolkata, had also acted with the late thespian in his theatre troupe for long.

    Some of his best-known movies included 'Sagina Mahato,' 'Harmonium', 'Pita Putra' and 'Maa o Meye'.

    The golden era of Bengali cinema as represented by such stalwarts is fading away, actor Sudipta Chakraborty tweeted while condoling Dutta's death.

    More News

    Read more about: swarup dutta
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 20:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue