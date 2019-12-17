Veteran Film And Theatre Actor Shreeram Lagoo Passes Away

Veteran cinema and theatre actor Shreeram Lagoo breathed his last at a hospital in Pune. Lagoo was 92. He had worked in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films, several plays in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati, and had even directed more than 20 plays in Marathi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javedkar took to Twitter to offer condolences. "My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously," (sic) he wrote.

Shreeram Lagoo won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Gharaonda in 1978. He is most known for his work in Gidhade, Garbo, Atmakatha.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab," (sic).