    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veteran Film And Theatre Actor Shreeram Lagoo Passes Away

      By
      |

      Veteran cinema and theatre actor Shreeram Lagoo breathed his last at a hospital in Pune. Lagoo was 92. He had worked in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films, several plays in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati, and had even directed more than 20 plays in Marathi.

      Veteran Film And Theatre Actor Shreeram Lagoo Passes Away

      Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javedkar took to Twitter to offer condolences. "My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously," (sic) he wrote.

      Shreeram Lagoo won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Gharaonda in 1978. He is most known for his work in Gidhade, Garbo, Atmakatha.

      Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab," (sic).

      Read more about: rishi kapoor
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 23:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue