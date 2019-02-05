English
    Veteran Actor Ramesh Bhatkar Passes Away Due To Cancer!

    Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar passed away on Monday after a battle with cancer at the age of 70. The actor, who was suffering from cancer for more than one and a half years, breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai.

    Actor Jaywant Wadkar told PTI, "He fought bravely as much as he could. But in the last one month, he was in tremendous pain and we all were worried. He was in ICU for the last fifteen days."

    Vijay Gutte who directed him in 'The Accidental Prime Minister told Mumbai Mirror, "We shot his scenes last June in Delhi in single takes. We had cast him because we needed a Marathi actor who resembled Prithviraj Chavan and he fit the part. He was always smiling on the sets."

    Supriya Pilgaonkar recalled,  "He was a social person and treated everyone like family. He and his wife (Mridula) would attend my plays and give me feedback. He helped me understand my husband (Sachin Pilgaonkar) better."

    Ramesh Bhatkar's last rites will be held at 10.30 pm at Shivaji Park.

    The actor was known for his roles in the TV series Commander and Hello Inspector and worked for more than 30 years as an actor in mainstream Hindi and Marathi films such as Aai Pahije, Kucch To Hai and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

    (Inputs from PTI)

