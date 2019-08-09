English
    Veteran Music Composer Khayyam Unwell, In ICU

    By Pti
    |

    (PTI) Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in "Kabhi Kabhie" and "Umrao Jaan", has been admitted in ICU at a Mumbai hospital due to lung infection.

    The 92-year-old composer was taken to Sujay hospital on Sunday.

    Veteran Music Composer Khayyam Unwell, In ICU

    "He is right now in ICU, serious but stable. Doctors are attending to him. At this point, we don't know when he will get discharged from the hospital but we are all praying for his speedy recovery," Ghazal singer Talat Aziz, a close family friend of Khayyam, told PTI.

    The musician's other notable works include films such as "Trishul", "Noorie" and "Shola Aur Shabnam".

    He is also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

