Team Uri REUNITES! Vicky Kaushal & Aditya Dhar To Team Up For A Period-War Film On Ashwatthama

This Sounds Interesting!

According to a report in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala are all set to reunite for a period-war film on Ashwatthama.

Who Was Ashwatthama?

As per the legend of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the son of Guru Dronacharya who fought on the side of Kauravas against Pandavas in the epic war that took place in Kurukshetra, situated in present-day Haryana.

Vicky Kaushal To Play The Main Lead

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "After Uri, the makers wanted to return with something big and interesting. Aditya has been working on this script since a long time, even before Uri released, and when he sounded out Ronnie and Vicky, they immediately jumped on board. The film will be mounted on a big scale and will be shot later this year."

The Man Himself Confirmed This News

Vicky shared the news report on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Up next, by team URI!..."

Reportedly, the film will be shot all over India and will hit the big screens in mid-2020.

Vicky Has Some Exciting Projects In The Pipeline

Apart from the project, Vicky will also be seen in an untitled horror film, Shoojit Sircar's Uddham Singh biopic and Karan Johar's Takht.