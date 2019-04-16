English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Team Uri REUNITES! Vicky Kaushal & Aditya Dhar To Team Up For A Period-War Film On Ashwatthama

    By
    |

    Aditya Dhar made a smashing directorial debut this year with Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' which broke all records at the box office and turned Vicky into the nation's latest heartthrob. Now, we hear that the director-actor duo are all set to reunite for yet another exciting project.

    Yes, you heard that right! Vicky and Aditya will be teaming up for a period-war film. Sounds exciting, doesn't it? 

    This Sounds Interesting!

    According to a report in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala are all set to reunite for a period-war film on Ashwatthama.

    Who Was Ashwatthama?

    As per the legend of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the son of Guru Dronacharya who fought on the side of Kauravas against Pandavas in the epic war that took place in Kurukshetra, situated in present-day Haryana.

    Vicky Kaushal To Play The Main Lead

    The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "After Uri, the makers wanted to return with something big and interesting. Aditya has been working on this script since a long time, even before Uri released, and when he sounded out Ronnie and Vicky, they immediately jumped on board. The film will be mounted on a big scale and will be shot later this year."

    The Man Himself Confirmed This News

    Vicky shared the news report on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Up next, by team URI!..."

    Reportedly, the film will be shot all over India and will hit the big screens in mid-2020.

    Vicky Has Some Exciting Projects In The Pipeline

    Apart from the project, Vicky will also be seen in an untitled horror film, Shoojit Sircar's Uddham Singh biopic and Karan Johar's Takht.

    ALSO READ: Kalank Box Office Prediction: Karan Johar's Period Drama Is Expected To Earn This Much On Day 1!

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue