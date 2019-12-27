    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Vicky Kaushal Announces Wrap Of Sardar Udham Singh Biopic, Shares Picture From Streets Of London

      After delivering one of his memorable performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal moved on to his next project, Sardar Udham Singh. Vicky will be playing the titular character, a freedom fighter who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab.

      Vicky and Shoojit took to their Instagram to announce that the shoot of the Sardar Udham Singh was wrapped on Friday.

      Vicky Announces Sardar Udham Singh Wrap With Pic From London

      Shoojit posted a picture of the entire cast and crew of the movie, and wrote, "Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew," (sic).

      Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew.

      Vicky shared a picture from the streets of London and simply stated the release date of the film as caption. "2nd Oct 2020. #SardarUdham," (sic) he wrote.

      2nd Oct 2020. #SardarUdham

      Principal photography of Sardar Udham Singh began in April, and the film has been shot across London, Germany, Ireland, Russia and some parts of North India. Banita Sandhu will be in the lead opposite Vicky. The film is scheduled for release on Gandhi Jayanti, 2020.

      On December 26, the 120th birth anniversary of Udham Singh, Vicky posted a picture of Singh on his Instagram and wrote a touching note to go with it. "Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don't know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever.

      Sardar Udham Singh (26thDec1899-31stJuly1940)" (sic) he wrote.

      Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever. Sardar Udham Singh (26thDec1899-31stJuly1940)

      Shoojit Sircar had mentioned previously that it was his dream come true to make a film on Sardar Udham Singh. He had heard inspiring stories about him when he was just out of college, doing theatre in Delhi. He said that he moved to Mumbai with the idea of making a film on him.

