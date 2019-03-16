Has Vicky Kaushal Broken Up With Girlfriend Harleen Sethi? She UNFOLLOWS Him On Instagram!

Have Vicky Kaushal & Harleen Sethi Parted Ways?

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi have decided to part ways.

All's Not Well Between The Couple

In fact, Harleen has even unfollowed Vicky on Instagram and has been liking a lot of heartbreak quotes on social media these days. On the other hand, Harleen still features on Vicky's following' list.

Is Katrina Kaif The Reason?

Rumours are rife that the 'Uri' actor's fondness for Katrina hasn't gone down well with Harleen. Earlier on Karan's chat show, he had admitted that if Katrina will ask him on the date he will grab that opportunity with both hands and feet.

We wonder if that's the real reason why Vicky and Harleen chose to call it quits.

When Vicky Spoke About His Relationship With Harleen

"We happen to meet through common friends. It felt right from the very beginning. We never questioned it. The beginning isn't too far off. It only started last year. It was beautiful to get to know each other," the 'Uri' actor had said on Famously Filmfare.

The Feelings Back Then

He had further added, "But at the same time, feeling right from the very beginning. And whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We didn't rush it or question it. It just seemed right."