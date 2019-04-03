Vicky Kaushal Breaks Up With His Long Time Girlfriend Harleen Sethi? Uri Star CONFIRMS He Is Single

Yes, I Am Single, Says Vicky Kaushal

When the interviewer asked Vicky Kaushal if he's single, the Uri star said, "Hanji ekdum single. Ye dekho ekdum akela. (Yes, I am single)."

The Interviewer Pressed Him Again!

Surprised by his straightforward answer, the interviewer pressed Vicky Kaushal again to confirm if he's indeed single or just joking around and having fun. For which Vicky said, "Single. Ekdum."

Harleen Sethi Unfollows Vicky Kaushal On Instagram

Right after the news about their rocky relationship was all over social media last month, Harleen Sethi unfollowed Vicky Kaushal on Instagram and that added more fuel to the fire and made people believe that they have indeed broken up.

On The Work Front

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming movie Takht, which is a multi-starrer and also features A-listers such as Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others. Vicky will also begin the shoot of Udham Singh, a revolutionary who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.