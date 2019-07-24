Vicky Kaushal’s Casting In Masaan Was Last Minute, Reveals Richa Chadda; Four Years Of Masaan!

Four years ago, the beautiful small budget drama, Masaan, launched Vicky Kaushal as an actor on to the main screen. From then, till now, Vicky has steadily climbed the film industry's ladder with his sheer talent and has acted in critically acclaimed films such as Raazi, Sanju, and most recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike. But incidentally, Vicky's casting as Deepak Kumar in Masaan was completely last minute, reveals his co-star Richa Chadda. Well, aren't we, as an audience lucky that Vicky was cast in Masaan? Read further to find out what Richa said.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Richa Chadda, who played Devi Pathak in Masaan, revealed that Vicky Kaushal was cast at the last minute. "He was a last-minute casting. We knew of his talent from the time of Gangs Of Wasseypur where he was an AD (assistant director). I am really happy to see his success in recent years. Now, the world is seeing how incredible he is," she said.

Revealing that her character Devi Pathak from the movie is her most favourite, Richa further said, "Devi was complicated, had a rebellious spirit but could not fight her context. I feel blessed to play her."

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and made a post indulging in nostalgia, and celebrating four years of Masaan. He posted a picture of a ghat in Varanasi and wrote, "For days before we started filming Masaan, I'd sit here for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt one after the other... dark, fair, beautiful, ugly, rich, poor, fat, thin... All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life. My job was to put life into Deepak, what eventually happened was the other way around.

Four years back, I got to ask you all a question... "अब तो हम friend हो गए, हैं ना?" (now we are friends, right?) ...Answer to which, I keep getting till date. Here's to 4 years of our beautiful friendship. I cherish it everyday of my life. Thank You. #4yearsofMasaan 🤗🎈" (sic)

