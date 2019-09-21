Vicky Kaushal Compares Playing His Sardar Udham Singh Character To His Takht Character

It cannot be denied that Vicky Kaushal is currently on a roll in his Bollywood career. The actor won the hearts of his audiences with his performance in his latest movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Not only hearts, Vicky also won the National Award for the film.

Now, he is gearing up to deliver yet some more stellar performances in his upcoming movies. Vicky has three movies in his kitty: Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship; Sardar Uddham Singh; Takht.

The actor recently got talking about his characters in Sardar Udham Singh and Takht. Vicky will be essaying real-life characters in both the films. In Sardar Udham Singh, he will be playing the role of the titular character, a freedom fighter, and in Takht, he will play the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Sardar Udham Singh is being directed by Shoojit Sircar. Talking about the director's working style, Vicky said, "With a director like Shoojit Sircar, you have to trust his instinct and vision. While he comes to the set well-prepared, he also leaves a lot to his impulse. You have to be with him to pick that up."

"Also, for the character of Udham Singh, I have to understand the era, the thought process of the man and what it would have been like to witness a massacre like the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy," he added.

Contrasting that with his character in Takht, he said, "As for Takht, I had this crazy urge to play a bad guy, an out-and-out black character. When Karan offered me the role, I was game because with this I had a chance to tick off another box on my wish list. It's a cool coincidence that I am playing two characters that are so different within a short span of time."

Sardar Udham Singh and Takht are going to be releasing in the last quarter of 2020.

