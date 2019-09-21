English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vicky Kaushal Compares Playing His Sardar Udham Singh Character To His Takht Character

    By
    |

    It cannot be denied that Vicky Kaushal is currently on a roll in his Bollywood career. The actor won the hearts of his audiences with his performance in his latest movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Not only hearts, Vicky also won the National Award for the film.

    Now, he is gearing up to deliver yet some more stellar performances in his upcoming movies. Vicky has three movies in his kitty: Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship; Sardar Uddham Singh; Takht.

    Vicky Talks About Playing A Freedom Fighter & Mughal Emperor

    The actor recently got talking about his characters in Sardar Udham Singh and Takht. Vicky will be essaying real-life characters in both the films. In Sardar Udham Singh, he will be playing the role of the titular character, a freedom fighter, and in Takht, he will play the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

    Sardar Udham Singh is being directed by Shoojit Sircar. Talking about the director's working style, Vicky said, "With a director like Shoojit Sircar, you have to trust his instinct and vision. While he comes to the set well-prepared, he also leaves a lot to his impulse. You have to be with him to pick that up."

    "Also, for the character of Udham Singh, I have to understand the era, the thought process of the man and what it would have been like to witness a massacre like the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy," he added.

    Contrasting that with his character in Takht, he said, "As for Takht, I had this crazy urge to play a bad guy, an out-and-out black character. When Karan offered me the role, I was game because with this I had a chance to tick off another box on my wish list. It's a cool coincidence that I am playing two characters that are so different within a short span of time."

    Sardar Udham Singh and Takht are going to be releasing in the last quarter of 2020.

    MOST READ: Karan Johar Takes Responsibility For Kalank's Failure; 'It Failed Because We Gave Something Wrong'

    More VICKY KAUSHAL News

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 21:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue