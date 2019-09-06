Vicky Kaushal DATING Someone? Actor Opens Up About His Relationship Status!

2019 has been a great year for Vicky Kaushal. The actor smashed box-office records with his last film, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and even bagged a National Award for his performance. Apart from his work, the lad also grabbed a lot of eyeballs for his personal life.

Post his alleged break-up with actress Harleen Sethi, the 'Masaan' actor was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif. Speculations even flew thick that he was in a relationship with Malavika Mohanan. However, the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood continued to remain tight-lipped about his love life.

Recently in an interview with Mid-day, Vicky bared his heart about his current relationship status.

Love Is In The Air For Vicky Kaushal? When the tabloid asked the 'Uri' actor if he is seeing someone, the actor declared that he is single. This Is What The Actor Feels About Being Called The Nation's Heartthrob Vicky was quoted as saying by the publication, "The heartthrob element also takes me by surprise a bit. I think it is a very pleasant feeling. It's got a lot to do with the characters I've played, and that they've resonated." The Actor Feels There Are Much Sexier Men Than Him He further added, "It's not like I'm the handsomest man ever. There are much sexier men, with better physique and charisma. The difference is that my work has resonated with the audience, so there's relatability with this guy, on screen - that's the edge." It's A Part & Parcel Of The Job, Says Vicky "Tomorrow there'll be another one, whose works will resonate, and he'll become the heartthrob. I'm not the first or last such. It is part and parcel," the actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the last shooting schedule of Karan Johar's 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship'. Apart from this flick, Vicky will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh', Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Sam Maneckshaw and Karan Johar's multistarrer, 'Takht'.

