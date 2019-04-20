ACTION GONE WRONG! Vicky Kaushal FRACTURES His Cheekbone; Gets 13 Stitches

Vicky Was Filming An Action Sequence On A Ship

A source revealed, "The crew has been shooting in Gujarat since the last five days. During a night shoot on Thursday, when Vicky was filming an action sequence in a ship, he had to run and open the door."

'Ouch' Diaries

"Unfortunately, the door fell on him and he was badly hurt. He was rushed to a local hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai," revealed the source.

We Wish Vicky A Speedy Recovery!

"Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek. The actor will be consulting a doctor in Mumbai and will be back in action once he is better."

The Actor Has An Exciting Line-up Of Films

Apart from this horror flick, Vicky will be also seen in Shoojit Sircar's Uddham Singh biopic, Aditya Dhar's period war film on on Ashwathama and Karan Johar's Takht.

On The Personal Front

The 'Uri' actor who was reportedly dating actress Harleen Sethi, recently broke up with her. Rumours of their split first surfaced when Harleen unfollowed him on Instagram.