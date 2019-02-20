English
    Vicky Kaushal Looks Super Handsome At The Femina Beauty Awards; Tabu Stuns On The Red Carpet

    The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards is here again and we can expect celebs to make dazzling red carpet entries at the awards this year too. Vicky Kaushal looked super handsome at the awards, while Tabu stunned in a gorgeous red gown. Other celebrities who attended the awards were Twinkle Khanna, Raveena Tandon, Ankita Lokhande and others. See pictures from the red carpet!

    Vicky Kaushal Looks Handsome As Always

    The charming Vicky Kaushal attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening and looked dapper as always. He wore a navy blue polka dot suit teamed with a white shirt to the awards. Vicky was earlier seen at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards tonight.

    Tabu Stunned In Red At The Awards

    Tabu is a classy actress in the Hindi film industry, and she stunned everyone at the red carpet of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. Donning a beautiful one shoulder red gown, and her hair tied up in a sleek pony tail at the event, she really made heads turn.

    Twinkle Khanna Looked Beautiful

    Twinkle Khanna also attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday night. She looked beautiful in a black lacy gown. She let her tresses flow free and carried a golden clutch.

    Raveena Tandon Made Heads Turn In Her Black Ensemble

    Making heads turn at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, Raveena Tandon arrived in an Indo-western black ensemble. The dress had a blazer like top with golden embroidery on it and the bottom was a big pouffy skirt, which all made for a dramatic appearance.

    Ankita Lokhande Looked Edgy In A Silver Dress

    Ankita Lokhande, who recently made her big Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, attended the Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday night. She looked gorgeous in a silver bedazzled dress, with her hair pulled back in a sleek pony tail.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
