Vicky Kaushal Looks Super Handsome At The Femina Beauty Awards; Tabu Stuns On The Red Carpet

Vicky Kaushal Looks Handsome As Always

The charming Vicky Kaushal attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening and looked dapper as always. He wore a navy blue polka dot suit teamed with a white shirt to the awards. Vicky was earlier seen at the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards tonight.

Tabu Stunned In Red At The Awards

Tabu is a classy actress in the Hindi film industry, and she stunned everyone at the red carpet of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. Donning a beautiful one shoulder red gown, and her hair tied up in a sleek pony tail at the event, she really made heads turn.

Twinkle Khanna Looked Beautiful

Twinkle Khanna also attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday night. She looked beautiful in a black lacy gown. She let her tresses flow free and carried a golden clutch.

Raveena Tandon Made Heads Turn In Her Black Ensemble

Making heads turn at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, Raveena Tandon arrived in an Indo-western black ensemble. The dress had a blazer like top with golden embroidery on it and the bottom was a big pouffy skirt, which all made for a dramatic appearance.

Ankita Lokhande Looked Edgy In A Silver Dress

Ankita Lokhande, who recently made her big Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, attended the Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday night. She looked gorgeous in a silver bedazzled dress, with her hair pulled back in a sleek pony tail.