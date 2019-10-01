    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vicky Kaushal Lost 13 Kgs For Sardar Udham Singh; Will Be Buffing Up Immediately After, For Takht

      By
      |

      For his last film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal, who is a naturally lean person, had to put on weight. In the past few days, many have noticed that Vicky has lost weight. When he was asked about this, he agreed that he has lost weight for his next movie, Sardar Udham Singh. Later, a source confirmed that the actor has had to lose weight for the movie, but will be buffing up again for Takht, which he will start shooting immediately after.

      Vicky Kaushal Lost 13 Kgs For Sardar Udham Singh

      As reported by Hindustan Times, a source said, "Yes, Vicky has lost about 13kgs in just three months for Udham Singh (his next film with director Shoojit Sircar). He has lost all the weight to play the younger portions of Singh. It wasn't an easy task but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy." The source added that Shoojit Sircar is "extremely impressed" with Vicky's commitment.

      The source continued, "At the end of the day, he is a Punjabi boy, who loves his food but he knew he had to control his urge. Plus, he worked out diligently with his trainer on a daily basis. There was no way he would have given up as he knew the importance of acquiring the lean look."

      Talking about his character in Takht, and the need to gain weight for that, the source said, "In Takht, he plays emperor Aurangzeb so he has to look strong and buffed up. That's going to be quite a challenge but he has no other option but to do it as both the films' shooting schedules are close to one another."

      Takht will be directed by Karan Johar, with a star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. It is scheduled to go on floors in February next year.

      Vicky is an actor who works with unwavering commitment to his roles. It is this quality of his that has brought him to a stage where he has been able to leave an indelible mark on Bollywood, and has already been honoured with a National Award.

      MOST READ: 'Deepika Is Very Talkative In Class', Says Deepika Padukone's Teacher; Ranveer Makes Cheeky Comments

      More VICKY KAUSHAL News

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 21:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue