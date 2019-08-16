Vicky Kaushal & Nora Fatehi RAISE THE HEAT In First Look Of 'Pachtaoge' Music Video!

Can't get over Alia Bhatt's 'Prada' music video? Well, be prepared for one more, but this time, it's Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi which are gearing up to win us over with their chemistry. The two actors will be sharing screen space for the first time in a music video titled 'Pachtaoge'.

The makers unveiled Vicky and Nora's first look from the video and we must say, they look picture-perfect together. The still features Vicky holding Nora by her waist as he looks at her intently.

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that the song has been sung by Arjit Singh and was shot over a two-day schedule in Shimla this year. The track deals with love and betrayal.

Shimla's cobbled streets and European architecture was a natural choice for the director who told Mirror that it has been a while since we saw a "music video which is so passionate and packs in so much intensity".

"I'd been waiting for such opportunities as I have always wanted to be an actress. I am excited to work with Vicky, who is a celebrated actor. Pachtaoge is a step forward in my career, " Nora was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Vicky added, "She's a person who radiates positivity and we had a lot of fun shooting with her. When I heard the song for the first time, I was hooked and played it on a loop for the longest time."

Speaking about films, Nora was last seen in John Abraham's 'Batla House'. Meanwhile, Vicky recently bagged the Best Actor National Award (along with Ayushmann Khurrana) for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike.' The actor has some interesting projects next in the pipeline which includes, 'Udham Singh' biopic, Karan Johar's 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship', 'Takht' and Meghna Gulzar's film based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky Kaushal Pens A TOUCHING Note On His National Award Win For 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'!