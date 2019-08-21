Vicky Kaushal & Nora Fatehi Are Smiling Radiantly In ‘Pachtaoge’ Poster; SEE PIC!

It looks like Bollywood celebrities are curious to explore their talents outside films these days. Alia Bhatt recently featured in the music video of 'The Prada Song' by The Doorbeen. Now Vicky Kaushal is following suit, as he will also be making his music video debut with 'Pachtaoge', in which he feature alongside Nora Fatehi. After dropping the first look of the music video, Vicky has now shared its poster on his Instagram. Take a look!

Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of Pachtaoge, along with its release date. Vicky and Nora are twinning in mustard yellow outfits, with the happiest smiles on their faces, in the poster. The music video will drop on August 23. The song is composed by Jaani, music by B Praak, direction by Arvindr Khaira, and produced by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series.

Nora is super excited to feature in the video as she admitted recently that she had been waiting for an opportunity to act. She has mostly been seen in dance videos until now. Vicky was all praises for Nora as he said that she's a person who radiates positivity. He also said that he had a lot of fun shooting with her. About the song, Vicky said that he was hooked on to it right from the first time he played it.

Vicky won his first National Award for Best Actor recently, for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri was very much appreciated by audiences, and is the second highest grossing film of 2019 till now. He will next be seen in 'Bhoot: Part 1 - The Haunted Ship', directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will be Vicky's first work in the horror genre.

