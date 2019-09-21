English
    Vicky Kaushal Is In AWE Of His Takht Co-Star Ranveer Singh: ‘He’s Always Giving Me Guidance’

    Karan Johar is super pumped about his upcoming period drama, Takht, which he claims is going to be his magnum opus. The film is a multi-starrer, with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor playing the lead roles.

    Vicky Kaushal, who has proved to everyone that he is here to stay with his last movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, is in awe of his co-star Ranveer Singh. Blown away by Ranveer's performance in Gully Boy, he's excited to be in the same frame as him.

    Vicky Goes From Being An Actor To Audience When Ranveer Is On Screen

    Vicky Goes From Being An Actor To Audience When Ranveer Is On Screen

    At the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2019, Vicky said about working with Ranveer, "Your aim is never to outperform. I'm really excited to be in the same frame with Ranveer, and all. I really look up to Ranveer; what he did in Gully Boy blows your mind. He's a pro now. He's always giving me guidance. We've got great camaraderie. I switch from being an actor to audience in just two frames when Ranveer is on screen."

    Takht Will Be Vicky's Second Collaboration KJo

    Takht Will Be Vicky's Second Collaboration KJo

    Talking about his previous collaboration with KJo, Vicky said, "I've worked with Karan Johar in Lust Stories. We just found out that we got an Emmy nomination. I'm just going to go with his vision, then add my little bit to it."

    On Playing Aurangzeb..

    On Playing Aurangzeb..

    Vicky will be playing the role of Aurangzeb in Takht, which is Mughal era period drama. Speaking about how he is prepping for his character, he said, "The trick is to find how Aurangzeb justified what he did. For him, it all made sense. I have to get that right. As of now, the script is done, preps are going on. It's a big cast, and because it's a period drama, there are big costumes, big sets. My personal workshop has started. And my only quest is to be as honest to the part I'm playing as possible. To just give my best and live up to that character."

    Takht Will Be The K3G Of Mughal Era

    Takht Will Be The K3G Of Mughal Era

    Karan Johar has previously said that Takht is going to be the Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham of Mughal era. Takht is going to release in December 2020.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 13:41 [IST]
