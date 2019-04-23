Vicky Kaushal On Playing Aurangzeb In Takht: 'It's A Character That's Going To Demand A Lot From Me'

Is Vicky Scared To Play A Character That's Associated With Symbol Of Negativity?

To this, Vicky said, "I'm really really excited for the process of Takht to start. It's going to be a character that's really going to demand a lot from me and that's what you live for as an actor. to see life from a different perspective."

The Challenges Of Playing A Character Like Aurangzeb

"It becomes very difficult to not judge that character, that's the hardest part to crack, changing your physicality, your language, this, that - you work towards it but mentally to just not judge the character and his actions and intentions and take him as he is and totally believe in it and to say that to yourself that "No, this is right". That's the trick and that's where you want to reach."

Vicky Is Excited To Explore Aurangzeb

"I had attempted something of that sort in Raman Raghav and that character is always something I feel like in every 5 years playing that sort of a grey, negative shade with the way I will mature in life, I would give a different shade to that character. It's the same with Aurangzeb, I'm really excited to really explore him."

On Surpassing The Benchmark Created By Ranveer Singh's Portrayal Of Khilji

When quizzed if he feels Ranveer has set a benchmark with Padmaavat's Khilji and if he sees that as a challenge, a benchmark to go beyond, he was quick to revert, "No, not at all. I know what the film is and I know how Aurangzeb is in the film. It's a completely different colour palette."

Vicky Is A Huge Fan Of Ranveer's Performance As Khilji

He further added, "If I take that approach, I'll only be kinda. It's like don't think of an elephant, you'll only end up thinking about an elephant, I'm a huge fan of this performance as Khilji, the way he played it unabashedly was absolutely mind-blowing. That's the trait I want to use for Aurangzeb but on a very different character."