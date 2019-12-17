Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra And Sidharth Malhotra Slam Delhi Police's Crackdown In Jamia Millia!

After many netizens slammed Bollywood celebrities for not voicing their opinions over Delhi police's crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University, celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal have shared their opinions on Twitter.

Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC."

Sidharth Malhotra also condemned the violence and tweeted, "My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act."

When a netizen asked Sidharth, "What abt vandalism done by your student friends? Do you support vandalism?", the Jabariya Jodi actor said, "Not at all sir ! I'm aware of the situation and when I said "There should be no place for violence of any form & intent..." it includes the students who took to vandalism as well."

Vicky Kaushal also shared his views over the ongoing havoc and said, "What is happening is not okay. The way it's happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken."

On Sunday evening, the police had entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University, where a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, spiralled out of control. Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during the protest.

