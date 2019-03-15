Vicky Kaushal HINTS He's All Set To Star In The Rakesh Sharma Biopic

Let The Filmmakers Make An Announcement, Not Me, Says Vicky Kaushal

"As far as Saare Jahaan Se Achcha is concerned, it is really the prerogative of the director and the producers to come out and make an announcement. I will request everyone to wait for that," said Vicky Kaushal to Deccan Chronicle.

Exciting Times Ahead For Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most sought after actor at the moment, all thanks to the superhit Uri: The Surgical Strike. The audiences want to see more of the actor and we're sure he'll not disappoint them.

Vicky Kaushal To Star In Udham Singh Biopic

Apart from the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Vicky Kaushal will also star in the biopic of freedom fighter and revolutionary Udham Singh. The movie is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Udham Singh seeks revenge by assassinating Michael O' Dwyer, who ordered the massacre.

Sara Ali Khan Rejected The Story?

Reports are also doing the rounds that Sara Ali Khan was offered to play the lead heroine in the Udham Singh biopic alongside Vicky Kaushal, but the actress turned down the offer.