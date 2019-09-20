English
    Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Link Up Rumours With Katrina; Says It Will Be Another Beautiful Lady Next

    Vicky Kaushal is an actor who has seen one of the quickest rises to fame, and deservedly so. He has blown audiences' minds with his stellar performances in movies like Raazi, Lust Stories, Manmarziyaan, and most recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Not only that, he has also garnered a huge fan following, particularly from the women folk, who are all hearts for him.

    Vicky Reacts To Link Up Rumours With Katrina!

    So Vicky's love life is always a topic of interest among his fans. After Vicky broke up with his girlfriend Harleen Sethi, he has been linked up with Katrina Kaif. Recently, the actor addressed the rumours of his alleged relationship with Katrina, and said that while it is Katrina he is being linked up with now, it will be some other beautiful lady next. Read up!

    Vicky recounted a funny story of his parents talking to him about his dating life after reading about it in the newspapers. He said, "I woke up in the morning and there was one link-up story in the newspaper. My mom and dad were sitting at the dining table. They were waiting for me to pick up the newspaper and read it. The moment I opened the newspaper and turned to them, they started laughing and said, 'jis pace pe ja raha hai, humein toh bataa de.' I was like, 'I too don't know what is happening.'"

    Talking about his alleged love affair with Katrina, he said, "Rumours about me and Katrina Kaif have been going on for months, and soon it will be some other beautiful lady."

    On the work front, Vicky has a number of films lined up. He will next be seen on screen in a horror movie, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film has been scheduled for release on February 21, 2020. Apart from this, he also has Karan Johar's epic period drama, Takht, and a biographical film, Sardar Udham Singh to start working on.

