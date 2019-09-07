Vicky Kaushal Recounts His Craziest Fan Experience; A Woman Landed Up At His House!

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. Fans wear their hearts on their sleeves for Vicky, and sometimes it can get a little too much. Vicky recounts a crazy experience he had with his fan. A woman once landed up at his house when he wasn't there, and told his parents that she knew him through social media. But his parents knew that something was fishy because at that time, Vicky did not have any social media profiles. Read further to know what happened!

Vicky opened up to Mid-Day about the experience, and said, "What had happened was that there was a fake profile of mine on Facebook, with whom the girl had been chatting. And that's a bit scary. So I had to really look into my social media accounts, pull down all [fake] pages, and do one verified account. She found it very difficult to believe that it wasn't me that she had been talking to, all along."

He added that besides this one incident, all other experiences with his fans have been 'very sweet'.

Vicky has been riding high on success this year with his last film, Uri: The Surgical Strike becoming a major blockbuster. He even won his first National Award for this movie. Vicky will next be seen in a horror film, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, which is being produced by Karan Johar.

