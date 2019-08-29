Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Idea Of An Ideal Romantic Date & We Are Already Blushing!

2019 has been a great year for Vicky Kaushal. The handsome hunk delivered a blockbuster with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and even bagged a National Award for his acting chops. The ladies can get enough of his droolworthy looks and their thirsty comments on his Instagram posts are a proof.

Earlier this year, the actor hit the headlines for his break-up with his alleged girlfriend Harleen Sethi. Post that, there were strong whispers about him being in a relationship with Katrina Kaif. However, both the parties denied the speculations. Vicky was even linked to 'Beyond the Clouds' actress Malavika Mohanan.

However in his recent interview, the 'Uri' actor maintained that he still belongs to the singles club. He even opened up about his idea of an ideal date. If you folks think that it's candle light dinner under the moon-lit sky then you are highly mistaken.

Revealing that his idea of a date is different, Vicky shared, "My idea of an ideal date would be me and her with lots of pizzas and no phone." Well, that's so relatable!

Speaking about films, Vicky will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh', Karan Johar's horror film, 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' and Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Sam Maneckshaw. The star is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht' which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

