English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Idea Of An Ideal Romantic Date & We Are Already Blushing!

    By
    |

    2019 has been a great year for Vicky Kaushal. The handsome hunk delivered a blockbuster with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and even bagged a National Award for his acting chops. The ladies can get enough of his droolworthy looks and their thirsty comments on his Instagram posts are a proof.

    vickykaushall

    Earlier this year, the actor hit the headlines for his break-up with his alleged girlfriend Harleen Sethi. Post that, there were strong whispers about him being in a relationship with Katrina Kaif. However, both the parties denied the speculations. Vicky was even linked to 'Beyond the Clouds' actress Malavika Mohanan.

    However in his recent interview, the 'Uri' actor maintained that he still belongs to the singles club. He even opened up about his idea of an ideal date. If you folks think that it's candle light dinner under the moon-lit sky then you are highly mistaken.

    Revealing that his idea of a date is different, Vicky shared, "My idea of an ideal date would be me and her with lots of pizzas and no phone." Well, that's so relatable!

    Speaking about films, Vicky will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh', Karan Johar's horror film, 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' and Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Sam Maneckshaw. The star is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Takht' which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

    Vicky Kaushal Says He Has Never Suffered Because Of Relationship Drama

    More VICKY KAUSHAL News

    Read more about: vicky kaushal
    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue