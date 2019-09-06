English
    Vicky Kaushal Reveals How His Parents Reacted When He Was Accused Of Having Drugs At Karan's Party!

    By
    |

    Who would have thought a fun video could land celebs in a deep trouble? Remember how an inside video from Karan Johar's party became a hot topic of discussion and netizens had accused Vicky Kaushal of taking drugs. In his recent interview with Mid-day, Vicky Kaushal says that these reports had huge effect on him and also revealed how his parents had reacted to all the rumours.

    Vicky Calls Himself 'Charsi Of The Country'

    Vicky Calls Himself 'Charsi Of The Country'

    Speaking of the entire incident, Vicky Kaushal says, "It was a very chilled-out party. That video is put out. And right after, I am in the hills in Arunachal Pradesh, with the Army, for three-four days, where there is no network. Obviously I don't know. And I have no clue that I've become the 'charsi of the country'!"

    He Further Added..

    He Further Added..

    "I come back to Bombay, and my mom and dad know everything. They have been watching the news. They didn't tell me before, because I would get affected, sitting there [in Arunachal].

    So I head to my room. Before going off to sleep, I get on Twitter, and then I'm like, "Hain? FIR! Yeh kya hua?" I'm looking at those videos circling, white thing, and light falling on the floor."

    How Vicky’s Parents Reacted?

    How Vicky’s Parents Reacted?

    Vicky further revealed when he rushed to his parents, they already knew about the whole incident and they just gave a smile saying ‘Don't worry' to Vicky.

    "I was, like, okay, as long as they know, I'm sorted. Then the next day it started affecting me again, with TV channels circling my face in red!"

    Why Vicky Didn’t React?

    Why Vicky Didn’t React?

    When asked about the same, Vicky said, "I thought I should come out and speak, but realised that would be an impulsive response. That is as impulsive as them factualising an assumption, which doesn't make sense."

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 23:13 [IST]
