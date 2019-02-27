Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Pandey Pose For Pics At Sonchiriya’s Screening

Vicky Kaushal Looks Casual At The Screening Of Sonchiriya

Vicky Kaushal attended the special screening of the film Sonchiriya on Wednesday night. He looked savvy in a casual avatar, sporting a navy blue Adidas casual coordinates. Vicky has been reveling in the success of his latest film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Ananya Pandey Sported An All Black Look

Ananya Pandey too was present at the screening of Sonchiriya held for the Bollywood film fraternity. She looked pretty as always in a black sweater and ripped black denims. She completed her look by sporting a pair of tan colored sneakers. Ananya will be making her debut with Student of the Year 2, in which she will star opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Vicky And Ananya Posed With Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Pandey posed for pictures with Sara Ali Khan at the screening of Sonchiriya. Sara looked funky in a white tank top which she teamed with grey printed overalls.

Ishaan Khatter Arrived On His Bike To The Screening

Ishaan Khatter was also present at the screening of Sonchiriya on Wednesday night. Looks like Ishaan arrived at the screening on his bike as he was seen carrying a helmet. Ishaan made a funny face to the cameras when he was snapped. He wore a grey sweatshirt with dark grey denims to the event.

Rasika Dugal Was Present At The Screening

Manto actress Rasika Dugal also attended the screening of Sonchiriya. She wore a maroon floor length anarkali dress and looked totally classy in it.

Madhur Bhandarkar Also Attended The Screening

Director Madhur Bhandarkar arrived for the screening of Sonchiriya. He looked cool in a black graphic t-shirt, black ripped denims, and a camouflage jacket.

Ramesh Taurani Was Also Present

Producer Ramesh Taurani attended the screening of Sonchiriya on Wednesday night.