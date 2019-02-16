Vicky Kaushal Says He Doesn’t Go By The Rules Of The Book

'I Follow My Gut And Don't Go By The Rules Of The Book'

In an interview with IANS, Vicky Kaushal was asked what makes him a game changer, to which he replied, "I guess following my gut and not really going by the rules of the book."

He added, "As an actor, I have not really been stuck up with the kind of work that people around me are doing. If it's a protagonist's part, a secondary part or debuting with a film like 'Masaan', all these go against the textbook laws for any upcoming actor."

'I Try To Follow My Heart And Work On Good Projects'

"I've just tried to follow my heart and I try and work on good projects with great directors. That's what I've tried doing and I guess that's what's worked in my favour."

'I Have Not Cared About The Norm'

Regarding having such a diverse portfolio of work in his bag, Vicky explained, "I have not really cared about what the norm is. I want to set my own example. I want to set my journey as an example to others and not really follow anybody else's journey."

Uri Has Been A Stimulating And Enriching Experience Says Vicky

Uri has been one of the biggest successes in Vicky's career so far. Regarding that he said, "It's one of those experiences that have been extremely stimulating and enriching as an actor and as a human being because when you get to wear that uniform to play a character of an Army man, it brings a lot of responsibilities on your shoulders."