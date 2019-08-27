English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vicky Kaushal Says He Has Never Been In Stormy Relationships; Has Only Fond Memories

    By
    |

    Vicky Kaushal is the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood right now, and it wouldn't be wrong to call him the 'nation's crush'. He recently featured in his first music video, Pachtaoge, opposite Nora Fatehi. The song, which is about love, cheating and heartbreak, has been very well received by fans. But has Vicky ever been in a tumultuous relationship like that? Find out what he has to say!

    Vicky: Havent Suffered Because Of Relationship Drama

    Speaking to IANS, Vicky said, "No, I have not had so much drama in my relationships where I had to suffer. I only have fond memories."

    Actors dig into not only their life experiences, but also those of others for drawing inspiration. Vicky did the same for Pachtaoge.

    "But yes, you always know of somebody who has had gone through something like this or has gone through a heartbreak. It could not be cheating but it could be something else that could have caused a lot of heartbreak or some kind of regret or tale they are carrying for the longest time. I know people who have gone through that," he added.

    Overwhelmed by how amazingly well the single has been received, he said, "At first, I did not know whether the song is working or not because you get to know about films with the numbers of tickets being sold. Here I was not understanding. But Nora and Bhushanji (Bhushan Kumar) helped me understand that... It's quite amazing how this song is working."

    "I am very happy in the general sense also that I was collaborating for a music video," he added.

    Vicky was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, which went on to become one of the highest grossing films of this year. Next, he will be seen in the horror film, 'Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship'.

    MOST READ: Sushant Singh Rajput RubbishesWedding Rumours With Rhea Chakraborty

    More VICKY KAUSHAL News

    Read more about: vicky kaushal
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 19:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue