Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple Before Sardar Udham Singh’s Filming

Vicky Kaushal is about to begin filming for Sardar Udham Singh, a movie based on the freedom fighter who killed General Dyer, the British officer responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919. So, it is fitting that Vicky sought blessings at the Golden Temple before beginning the shoot.

Vicky wears his Punjabiyat on his sleeve. This Punjabi heartthrob made a trip to the beautiful Golden Temple in Amritsar before beginning the shoot for Sardar Udham Singh. He shared a picture of himself praying at the temple, with the monument in the backdrop, and captioned it, "Babaji, mehr bakshyo. #SardarUdhamSingh here we go!." (sic) Sardar Udham Singh will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Being a relatively new actor, Vicky has stirred up audiences and the Hindi film fraternity with his sheer talent. Besides being known for his charm and desirability, Vicky has had the quickest career growth in Bollywood, and he just keeps evolving with every film he does. Last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, a movie for which Vicky won his first National Award for Best Actor, he has three movies in his kitty now.

Reportedly, Vicky has lost 13 kgs for his role in Sardar Udham Singh in a very short span of time. If you recall, he had to buff up for his role in Uri. Director Shoojit Sircar is reportedly super impressed with Vicky's commitment to his character.

As soon as the film's shoot is wrapped, Vicky will again have to gain weight, for his role in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht. He will be essaying the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, so he will need to look buffed up. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

