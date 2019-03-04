IT'S OFFICIAL! Vicky Kaushal To Play Freedom Fighter Uddham Singh In Shoojit Sircar's Next Film
Vicky Kaushal started 2019 with a bang with Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike. After the blockbuster success of that film, Bollywood's new blue-eyed boy features on every director's to-work-with list and now, it's time to hear one more exciting announcement related to the 'Uri' actor.
The actor has been signed by Shoojit Sircar for his upcoming film on revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The film is a biopic of the revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 massacre. Scroll down to read more details.
Shoojit Sircar On Casting Vicky Kaushal
The filmmaker said, "If you look at Vicky's track record, he is taking brave steps and making some really fabulous choices. I wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Plus, he is a Punjabi boy and my film is a story of a Punjabi man. So, in many ways, he turned to be the obvious choice."
To Play Uddham Singh Is A Surreal Feeling, Says Vicky
"It's a surreal feeling because it's like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories."
'It Will Take Some Time To Sink In'
Vicky said, "Plus, it's also a big honour for me that finally, I am going to be directed by him. Honestly, that's something that will take time to sink in."
Vicky Is Excited To Start This New Journey
The 'Uri' actor added, "Since the time I started working as an actor in the industry, there was a wish list of the directors I wanted to work with. Shoojit sir was always on top of that list. So it is like a dream come true that he is finally directing me. And, what better story than Udham Singh!
Being a Punjabi, I have always heard about his stories, heard about his life as I was growing up and he has always come across as a mysterious character. The more mysterious a character, the more stimulating it becomes for an actor and for the director as well.
I am so looking forward to becoming Udham Singh and translating Shoojit sir's vision. I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start."
The Film Was Originally Supposed To Star Irrfan Khan
Speaking about Vicky Kaushal replacing him in the film, Shoojit Sircar revealed, "Irrfan and I have had a discussion on this. He is recovering well and is in a good mood. He wants to start work on films but for now, he would like to do a film that does not require the kind of strenuous physical action that this film would. He told me to move on since we have waited for long on this film. He and I are in touch and we are working on something else together."
The film is slated to go on floors next month and will be releasing in 2020.
