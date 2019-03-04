IT'S OFFICIAL! Vicky Kaushal To Play Freedom Fighter Uddham Singh In Shoojit Sircar's Next Film

Shoojit Sircar On Casting Vicky Kaushal

The filmmaker said, "If you look at Vicky's track record, he is taking brave steps and making some really fabulous choices. I wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Plus, he is a Punjabi boy and my film is a story of a Punjabi man. So, in many ways, he turned to be the obvious choice."

To Play Uddham Singh Is A Surreal Feeling, Says Vicky

"It's a surreal feeling because it's like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories."

'It Will Take Some Time To Sink In'

Vicky said, "Plus, it's also a big honour for me that finally, I am going to be directed by him. Honestly, that's something that will take time to sink in."

Vicky Is Excited To Start This New Journey

The 'Uri' actor added, "Since the time I started working as an actor in the industry, there was a wish list of the directors I wanted to work with. Shoojit sir was always on top of that list. So it is like a dream come true that he is finally directing me. And, what better story than Udham Singh!

Being a Punjabi, I have always heard about his stories, heard about his life as I was growing up and he has always come across as a mysterious character. The more mysterious a character, the more stimulating it becomes for an actor and for the director as well.

I am so looking forward to becoming Udham Singh and translating Shoojit sir's vision. I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start."

The Film Was Originally Supposed To Star Irrfan Khan

Speaking about Vicky Kaushal replacing him in the film, Shoojit Sircar revealed, "Irrfan and I have had a discussion on this. He is recovering well and is in a good mood. He wants to start work on films but for now, he would like to do a film that does not require the kind of strenuous physical action that this film would. He told me to move on since we have waited for long on this film. He and I are in touch and we are working on something else together."