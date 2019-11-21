Vicky Kaushal Turns Superhero For The Immortal Ashwatthama!

Vicky Kaushal, the charming young actor is in the best phase of his acting career so far, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. Now, as per the latest reports, Vicky is all set to play a superhero in his upcoming project which is directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie will mark the actor's second collaboration with Aditya, who directed his blockbuster outing Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Reportedly, the upcoming Vicky Kaushal-Aditya Dhar movie has been titled as The Immortal Ashwatthama. According to the close sources, the movie is based on the mythological character Ashwatthama and is an out-and-out action film. Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal is appearing in a completely new get-up in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor is planning to gain a good amount of weight in the beginning and will lose it all during the course of filming.

Interestingly, director Aditya Dhar had narrated the story of The Immortal Ashwatthama to Vicky Kaushal and producer Ronnie Screwvala, even much before the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Both the actor and producer fell in love with the subject and immediately gave the green signal.

According to the director, Ashwatthama is one of the most powerful characters of Mahabharata. He is an extremely talented warrior, but his immortality made him arrogant and egoistic. Vicky Kaushal's character in the movie is said to be based on Ashwatthama, who is a flawed person.

According to the reports, director Aditya Dhar and his team is currently working on the scripting of the movie and is planning to begin the official pre-production in a couple of days. The team is planning to finish the filming in a single schedule and has zeroed in Namibia, New Zealand, Greenland, and Tokyo as the main locations. The entire post-production works, including the VFX will be done in the US. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is expected to go on floors by the mid-2020.

Also Read:

Most Trolled Movies Of 2019: Student Of The Year 2 Tops The List